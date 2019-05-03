Metro EFCC arrests 37 ‘Yahoo boys’, recovers 25 exotic cars – Premium Times Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), South-east Zonal Office, on Wednesday, arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The zonal head, Usman Imam, said the arrest followed a raid on some targeted residences in Okwu Urata, Aladinma and Egbu areas. He said …



