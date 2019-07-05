JustForex Trading - Start Now

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that its collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation has led to the arrest of a female suspect cyber fraudster in Edo State.

EFCC said the female suspect (names withheld) worked in collaboration with foreign counterpart in dark web. Head of Benin Zonal Office Muhtar Bello, said the female suspect was involved in obtaining and stealing people’s identification information which she forward to her American collaborators.


