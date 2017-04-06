The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu over N2 billion ecological fund and N3.6 billion cash the state realized from the sales of its 16 out of its 26 percent stake in North South Power Ltd. Vanguard sources at the EFCC confirmed that the ‘Chief Servant’, as he is fondly addressed, was detained since Tuesday at the headquarters of the EFCC around 10 am on Tuesday as he honoured an invitation by the anti-graft agency. The EFCC believes the cash from the two sources were laundered by the former governor and used for the prosecution of the 2015 governorship election to enthrone one of its own protégés.