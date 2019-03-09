The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Uzoho Casmir, accountant-general of Imo state, for allegedly helping Governor Rochas Okorocha to launder N1.05bn for Saturday’s elections.
Okorocha, who won the senatorial election in Imo east two weeks ago, is supporting Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, in the governorship election. The …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2EYgrsj
