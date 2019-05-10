Featured Thread #1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola. The fast-rising singer is currently being questioned at the EFFC office in Lagos. Although the reason behind his arrest is yet to be made public, it might be in connection …
