The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Babagana Dalori, chief executive officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Limited, for allegedly defrauding Nigerians through a ponzi scheme.
The commission said 27,400 Nigerians lost N7 billion through fake promises of high returns on their investment in Dalori’s companies
