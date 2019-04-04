Metro EFCC arrests ponzi scheme operator who ‘defrauded Nigerians of N7bn’ - The Cable

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Babagana Dalori, chief executive officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Limited, for allegedly defrauding Nigerians through a ponzi scheme.

The commission said 27,400 Nigerians lost N7 billion through fake promises of high returns on their investment in Dalori’s companies





read more
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top