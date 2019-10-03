Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro EFCC Arrests Three For Seven Million SIM Swap Fraud (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, has arrested three suspects for conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N7, 107, 540.00.

The suspects- Adewuyi A. Adebayo,31; Osikoya K. Gboyega, 44 and Akintunde Ogunrinde, 47- were arrested on September 9, 2019 following …

efcc.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2oE8YsO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top