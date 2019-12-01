Metro EFCC Bursts Yahoo-Yahoo Academy In Akwa Ibom, Arrested 23 Yahoo Boys (See Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
Operatives of the EFCC, Uyo Zonal Office in a joint operation with some of the Commission’s operatives from Abuja, in the early hours of Thursday, November 28th, stormed a building described as ‘YAHOO ACADEMY’, allegedly used solely for the training of …

yahoo.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/33CirQ9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top