The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has declared a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folasade wanted after they failed to answer for fraud charges filed against them.
Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of a Federal High Court …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uvzgwR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of a Federal High Court …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uvzgwR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]