EFCC Under the Nigerian laws, letter of invitation by an agency of government is not the same as a warrant of arrest, search warrant, or warrant of house arrest.
This is a grave threat to the principle of separation of powers …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2whgIkx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This is a grave threat to the principle of separation of powers …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2whgIkx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]