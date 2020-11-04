Metro EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail – New Telegraph


EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail - New Telegraph

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, administrative bail, 24 hours after he was taken in for interrogation on allegations bordering on abuse of office. Specifically...
