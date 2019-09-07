The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, Friday said it has commenced an investigation of 58 suspected oil thieves, four Vessels, one Barge and two wooden Boats allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering.
The suspects and Vessels were handed over to the EFCC …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZVP0H1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects and Vessels were handed over to the EFCC …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZVP0H1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]