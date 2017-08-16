Offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017. In what has been described as an unprecedented security breach, the still unknown gunmen attacked, the Abuja annex of the Headquarters of the Commission located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren stated. He said a group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05.00 hours and began shooting into the premises. He explained that they damaged vehicles parked in the premises but were repelled by guards on duty. He added that the gunmen escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message in a white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers. He said the white envelop contained a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the Commission. Ishaku heads the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section and is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass.