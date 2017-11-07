The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has explained the reason it summoned several officials of the State Security Services, SSS, as well as its reported feud with the agency. In a statement on Tuesday by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC said it was not strange for the EFCC to invite officers of other law enforcement agencies alleged to be complicit in any case being investigated by the commission, “for questioning”. “But there are protocols in doing this; and part of that protocol is to write to the heads of such agencies, requesting that the officer(s) in question be released to be interviewed,” Mr. Uwujaren said. “In the course of investigating the arms procurement scandal in the Office of the the Commission has had cause to request the release of officers of other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy and now the DSS, for questioning. All, but the DSS have acceded to this request,” he added. He added that EFCC had no agenda to rubbish other security agencies in the country. Mr. Wilson said the arms procurement investigation ”is a national issue in view point of the alleged culprits cutting across the military, security establishments as well as the political class. It is not targeted at any institution.” “Consequently, the insinuation about a revenge-instigated investigation of the DSS by the EFCC over its role in the senate refusal to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the EFCC, is not only specious, but pure mischief contrived for motives that are unclear,” he added.