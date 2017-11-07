Submit Post Advertise

Politics EFCC Issues Statement on Reported Feud With DSS

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Nov 7, 2017 at 5:20 PM. Views count: 39

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has explained the reason it summoned several officials of the State Security Services, SSS, as well as its reported feud with the agency.

    In a statement on Tuesday by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC said it was not strange for the EFCC to invite officers of other law enforcement agencies alleged to be complicit in any case being investigated by the commission, “for questioning”.

    “But there are protocols in doing this; and part of that protocol is to write to the heads of such agencies, requesting that the officer(s) in question be released to be interviewed,” Mr. Uwujaren said.

    “In the course of investigating the arms procurement scandal in the Office of the the Commission has had cause to request the release of officers of other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy and now the DSS, for questioning. All, but the DSS have acceded to this request,” he added.

    He added that EFCC had no agenda to rubbish other security agencies in the country.

    Mr. Wilson said the arms procurement investigation ”is a national issue in view point of the alleged culprits cutting across the military, security establishments as well as the political class. It is not targeted at any institution.”

    “Consequently, the insinuation about a revenge-instigated investigation of the DSS by the EFCC over its role in the senate refusal to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the EFCC, is not only specious, but pure mischief contrived for motives that are unclear,” he added.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Nov 7, 2017 at 5:20 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - EFCC Issues Statement
    1. kemi
      Politics

      7 Controversial Issues That Nailed Magu in DSS Report

      kemi, Dec 16, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      832
      curator
      Dec 16, 2016
    2. Lequte
      Politics

      Fani Kayode Issues Fresh Statement About His Ordeal With EFCC

      Lequte, Nov 16, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,195
      Lequte
      Nov 16, 2016
    3. Jules
      Politics

      Obanikoro's Media Team Issues Official Statement on His Release

      Jules, Nov 5, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,293
      Kennemies
      Nov 5, 2016
    4. Lequte
      Politics

      Fani Kayode's Aide Issues Statement on His Rearrest by EFCC

      Lequte, Oct 22, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,697
      Lequte
      Oct 22, 2016
    5. Jules
      Politics

      Fayose: Federal Lawmakers From Ekiti Issue Stern Warning to EFCC,FG

      Jules, Jun 27, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,024
      Jules
      Jun 27, 2016
    6. Jules
      Politics

      Fani-Kayode Issues Statement Before EFCC Visit - ''I am Not a Thief''

      Jules, May 9, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,983
      Lequte
      May 9, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      Uche Secondus Issues Statement on His Recent Arrest by EFCC

      Lequte, Mar 3, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,137
      Lequte
      Mar 3, 2016

    Comments