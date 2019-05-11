Filmmaker and entertainment consultant, Ayo Shonaiya, in his reaction to EFCC’s arrest of rappers Zlatan and Naira Marley, has said they have just been made future legends.
EFCC just made Zlatan and Naira Marley future legends – Ayo Shonaiya The duo were rounded up and paraded by …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2LDrtc1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
EFCC just made Zlatan and Naira Marley future legends – Ayo Shonaiya The duo were rounded up and paraded by …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2LDrtc1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]