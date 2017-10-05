The House of Representatives committee on public petitions has ordered the arrest of Ibrahim Magu, the chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for ignoring their summons. He is to be brought before the committee on November 7 to answer questions in connection with a petition sent to the house by ex first lady, Patience Jonathan. Dame Patience had petitioned the House, alleging harassment of her person and firms linked to her associates by the EFCC, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency. She said her personal bank accounts and those of the firms had been frozen on the directive of the EFCC. The house had summoned Mr. Magu severally but he'd failed to appear. When he failed to appear on Wednesday, another, scheduled day, a motion for his arrest was raised by Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Mr. Kingsley Chinda. Ruling, Hon. Nkem-Abonta stated, “The absence of the EFCC is making our work difficult. We are not against the EFCC doing its work but they have to comply with the law. With no counter motion, the motion on arrest warrant is hereby sustained.”