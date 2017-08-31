The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Wednesday revealed that it has recovered over N409 billion stolen from government’s purse this year. Within the commission, acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, admitted at a press briefing that, at least, nine staff found wanting were dismissed while some are currently facing corruption charges in court. “Help the commission with information on corruption, give us tips, make use of the whistle blowing policy to stem corruption within EFCC. I will not spare any of my staff linked with corruption allegation, no matter how. Even if it is allegation against me, send it and it will be sent to the appropriate quarters for investigation,” he declared.