EFCC recovers N423mn, $39,253, €2,330 in 8 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Zonal Office has recovered over N423 million from January to August.

Head of the zone, Mr Aminu Aliyu, who made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, said other recoveries included 39,253 dollars and 2,330 euros. Aliyu said that …

