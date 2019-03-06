The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has insisted that Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, Abdullahi Babalele’s, was arrested for money laundering. Many had queried the timing of the arrest, which coincided with the start of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate’s legal battle against President Muhammadu …
--Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HghJk8
Get More Nigeria Political News
--Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HghJk8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]