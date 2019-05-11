Nigerian Singer, Naira Marley has been released by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
DAILY POST recalls that the EFCC operatives, on Friday morning picked up Naira Marley, whose real name is Afeez Fashola. ....
via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PYv4jt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
DAILY POST recalls that the EFCC operatives, on Friday morning picked up Naira Marley, whose real name is Afeez Fashola. ....
via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PYv4jt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]