Metro EFCC removes Benedict Peters’ name from wanted persons list – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has conformed with the order of Nigeria’s High Court, directing the removal of the name of the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted persons.

Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters This …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2REeg0z

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top