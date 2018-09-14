  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics EFCC replies Governor Fayose, asks him to make self available September 20 – TODAY.NG

#1
Following the letter by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to make himself available for questioning on October 16, 2018, the anti-graft agency has acknowledged the receipt of his letter and asked him to make himself available on Thursday, September 20, …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2xgbxlj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[8]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top