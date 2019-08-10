The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly begun investigating the $16 billion power project of the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The exact cost of the project has been a source of controversy as some people put it at $16 billion while others say it is $13.8 billion....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2GYjiSN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The exact cost of the project has been a source of controversy as some people put it at $16 billion while others say it is $13.8 billion....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2GYjiSN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]