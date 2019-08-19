JustForex Trading - Start Now

EFCC resumes investigation of FIRS officials over more than N1.2 billion fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has resumed investigations on the members of staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service over N1.2 billion Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) fraud.

The EFCC on Friday began a forensic analysis of the bank accounts of the FIRS staff …

