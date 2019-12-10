December 9, 2019 Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said he would have inherited an empty treasury if the account of the state government had not been frozen on the eve of his inauguration.
He recalled that only the N4.8bn tax refund seized by the Economic and Financial …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2sfOOqF
Get More Nigeria Political News
He recalled that only the N4.8bn tax refund seized by the Economic and Financial …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2sfOOqF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]