Politics EFCC Saved Us From Inheriting Empty Treasury – Kwara State Governor – Nairaland

#1
December 9, 2019 Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said he would have inherited an empty treasury if the account of the state government had not been frozen on the eve of his inauguration.

He recalled that only the N4.8bn tax refund seized by the Economic and Financial …

kwara.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2sfOOqF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top