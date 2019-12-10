The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has so far secured 1,900 convictions and recovered N794 billion in four years.
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme: “Zero Tolerance for Corruption”. ...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RFbwDp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme: “Zero Tolerance for Corruption”. ...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RFbwDp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]