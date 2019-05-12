Metro EFCC seizes Saraki’s properties in Lagos – Pulse Nigeria

Saraki said he has been tried, discharged and acquitted over the same properties.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reportedly seized some properties belonging to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. According to Sunday Punch, the houses located at 15a, 15b and 17 MacDonald Road, …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Yma74P

