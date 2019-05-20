Metro EFCC Slams Naira Marley’s Friends For “Faking” His Release – Nairaland

#1
EFCC has accused some friends of singer Naira Marley of releasing some propaganda videos in their “desperation” to launder his image.

According to the anti-graft agency in an interview with SaharaReporters, contrary to the viral videos showing the musician going into a private car, he is still very …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2HKV1PQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top