EFCC has accused some friends of singer Naira Marley of releasing some propaganda videos in their “desperation” to launder his image.
According to the anti-graft agency in an interview with SaharaReporters, contrary to the viral videos showing the musician going into a private car, he is still very …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2HKV1PQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the anti-graft agency in an interview with SaharaReporters, contrary to the viral videos showing the musician going into a private car, he is still very …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2HKV1PQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]