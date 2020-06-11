|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Dino Melaye releases new song to mock suspended EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu (Video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Political News
|0
|Politics End of the road: Magu moves personal belongings out of EFCC headquarters – Legit.ng
|Political News
|0
|Politics Video: Magu’s arrest excites Fayose – Vanguard News
|Political News
|0
|Politics Security agents storm Magu’s homes as suspended EFCC boss remains in detention - Premium Times
|Political News
|0
|Politics Buhari suspends Magu after 5 years as acting EFCC chairman – Pulse News
|Political News
|0
|Similar threads
|Politics Dino Melaye releases new song to mock suspended EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu (Video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Politics End of the road: Magu moves personal belongings out of EFCC headquarters – Legit.ng
|Politics Video: Magu’s arrest excites Fayose – Vanguard News
|Politics Security agents storm Magu’s homes as suspended EFCC boss remains in detention - Premium Times
|Politics Buhari suspends Magu after 5 years as acting EFCC chairman – Pulse News