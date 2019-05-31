The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will today (Friday), arraign the controversial official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Philomina Chieshe who claimed that the missing N35m proceeds from the sale of JAMB forms kept in her custody was swallowed by a snake in …
