Metro EFCC to arraign woman who blamed snake for missing N35m JAMB funds – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will today (Friday), arraign the controversial official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Philomina Chieshe who claimed that the missing N35m proceeds from the sale of JAMB forms kept in her custody was swallowed by a snake in …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2YVntoU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top