Metro EFCC To go after doctors who issue fake medical reports to criminals – Magu – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The next set of people on the radar of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are medical doctors who connive with suspected criminals to issue fake medical reports.

This is according to the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, during a briefing in Abuja. …

efcc.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Nz6NQ8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top