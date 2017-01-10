The United States Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington has met with the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu following the refusal of the Nigerian Senate to confirm him. The delegation, it was gathered, tabled the allegations levelled against Magu by the Department of State Services (DSS). Magu, who may be replaced, reportedly told the visitors that he was not guilty of all the accusations. The session, a sign of US interest in Nigeria’s anti-corruption war, held last Friday. A source told The Nation that: “The US Embassy took on Magu on every issue in the DSS report to ascertain whether or not he committed the infractions levelled against him. “The team wanted to know if Magu had indeed failed the integrity test which made the United States to support him. “The Acting EFCC chairman responded to every issue without betraying his emotion. At the end, Magu said he was innocent of all the allegations against him. “He said he has also responded to the query given to him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN)”.