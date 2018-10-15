Egypt’s top appeals court on Monday upheld a three-year prison sentence and hefty damages on deposed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi on charges of insulting the judiciary, state media reported.
The Court of Cassation also confirmed the same sentence for 19 other defendants in the same case. The …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EkGbko
Get more World News
The Court of Cassation also confirmed the same sentence for 19 other defendants in the same case. The …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EkGbko
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]