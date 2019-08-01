Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Egypt FA write to FIFA for explanations after Mo Salah removes all mention of Egypt from social media after they failed to vote for him in FIFA's Best

Mohamed Salah may not be in good terms with Egypt's FA after the country's votes for FIFA player of the year awards were deemed invalid and therefore did not count towards the striker's overall tally in the Awards held this week where he came fourth behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Van Dijk, missing out by 20 points.

Egypt FA write to FIFA for explanations after Mo Salah removes all mention of Egypt from social media after they failed to vote for him in FIFA's Best awards

