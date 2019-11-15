Hosts Egypt secured top of Group A of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations with maximum points, defeating Cameroon 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday night.
Cameroon crashed out on goal difference, after Ghana managed to beat Mali 2-0 at Al Salam Stadium in a simultaneous …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33PZRVJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Cameroon crashed out on goal difference, after Ghana managed to beat Mali 2-0 at Al Salam Stadium in a simultaneous …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33PZRVJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]