The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Tuesday announced Egypt as the new hosts for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Egypt submitted their bid alongside South Africa to host the finals after the rights were taken away from Cameroon late last year.
According to Caf, Cameroon was not ready to host a successful and expanded 24-team tournament.
