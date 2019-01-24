Sports Egyptian club Ismaily expelled from Champions League – P.M. News

Egyptian club Ismaily have been disqualified from the African Champions League after fans forced the abandonment of Friday’s home fixture against Club Africain, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said.

Ismaily fans threw stones and water bottles at match officials and the Tunisian …



