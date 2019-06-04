The Sultan of Sokoto and President Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, has declared Tuesday as Eid-el-fitr.
This follows the sighting of new crescent of Shawwal 1440 After Hijra (AH) of the Islamic calendar in several locations across the country, which marks the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Z5CwMM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This follows the sighting of new crescent of Shawwal 1440 After Hijra (AH) of the Islamic calendar in several locations across the country, which marks the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Z5CwMM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]