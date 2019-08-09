JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for his hometown, Daura, Katsina State to observe the Eid-el-Kabir.

The federal government had on Tuesday declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir celebration....

pmb.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YRS2LL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top