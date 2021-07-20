  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Eid-el-Kabir: Gbajabiamila sues for prayers, unity among Nigerians – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Eid-el-Kabir: Gbajabiamila sues for prayers, unity among Nigerians - New Telegraph

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for prayers and unity of purpose among Nigerians at this period of Eid-el-Kabir. He said as people that believe and worship God, Nigerians, especially Muslims, should use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Eid-el-Kabir: Gbajabiamila sues for prayers, unity among Nigerians – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
1
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Eid-el-Kabir: Nigerians are going through hardship – Buhari – PM News
Replies
0
Views
196
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday Eid-el-Kabir holiday – Punch Newspapers
Replies
0
Views
455
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Eid-el-Kabir: Be Safety Conscious As You Drive – Osun FRSC Warn Motorists – Naijaloaded
Replies
0
Views
204
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro New Moon Sighted, Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Date For 2021 Eid-el-kabir - Islam for Muslims - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
261
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top