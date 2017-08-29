Few days to the Eid-el-Kabir festival Muslim festival, rams sellers are still awaiting customers to buy off their wares across the state, owing to the nature of the economy. Nigerian Bullein compiled the price list of ram in some selected states in Nigeria: In Kebbi: Prices of rams range between N70,000 , N120,000, N100,000 and N25,000. Prices of cows in the market ranges from N180,000,N140,000 and N100,000 In Osun state Prices of rams at between N45,000 and N80,000 depending on the categories Sallah: Osun Govt. to Sell 648 Rams For Citizens [SEE PRICE LIST] In Sokoto An average ram cost between N30,000 and N50,000 while bigger ones go for around N160,000 to N200,000. In Oyo The price of ram now is from N25, 000 to N80, 000 with the price of ‘he- goat’ from N10, 000 upward, In Borno An average bull at N120,000 while a thorough-bred bull attracts as much as N200,000 as against its old price of N150,000. Related: Economy: Buhari Delighted, Pleased With Udoma, Adeosun and Emefiele A medium size ram was sold at N30,000 while a well-bred ram sold for between N60,000 and N100,000. The price of sheep and goats at N20,000 and N15,000 respectively