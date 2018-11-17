Metro Eid-El Maulud: FG declares Tuesday, November 20th Public Holiday – BellaNaija

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 20th November 2018 as Public Holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration.

According to Vanguard, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau made the declaration on behalf …



PUBLIC NOTICE

