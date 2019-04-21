World Eight Arrested In Connection With Sri Lanka Blasts – Channels Television

#1
Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country’s prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said “so far the names that have come up are local,” but that investigators would …



Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2XvsP9K

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top