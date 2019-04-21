Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country’s prime minister said.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said “so far the names that have come up are local,” but that investigators would …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2XvsP9K
Get more World News
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said “so far the names that have come up are local,” but that investigators would …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2XvsP9K
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]