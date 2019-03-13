World Eight dead in Brazil school shooting, including five children – Plus TV Africa

#1
At least eight people were killed at a Brazilian elementary school where two young men were seen entering the building and firing weapons early on Wednesday.

According to Sao Paulo police, Among the dead were five school children, one adult who worked at the building and the …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2Hwv5IV

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top