Politics Eight South African police officers to be charged for murder of Nigerian – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The South African police will on Monday charge eight police officers to court for their alleged roles in the October 2017 torture and murder of a Nigerian, Ibrahim Badmus.

The Nigeria Consul General in South Africa, Godwin Adama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Nwa4NU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top