History was made on the 6th of September 2018 when Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a young gifted Nigerian child who is also known as the “Young Picasso” was conferred with the prestigious “Flame of Peace” award in Vienna, Austria for his contribution to promoting peace with art, …
