The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended the legislator representing Ekiti-East Constituency 1, Fajana Ojo-Ade, for 101 legislative days without pay. The lawmaker was also ordered to submit all properties of the assembly in his custody to the clerk of the House. A statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, yesterday, said the suspension followed the outcome of the disciplinary committee set up by the speaker, Kola Oluwawole, to investigate Ojo-Ade. Omotoso said Ojo-Ade appeared twice at the sitting of the disciplinary committee in the last two weeks, where he defended himself on allegations of gross misconduct, financial impropriety, failed attempt at removing the speaker, violence and physical attack on honourable members, as well as bringing the name of the house to serious disregard and disrepute.