Politics Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi, Breaks Silence After Emerging Governors’ Forum Chairman – Naijaloaded

#1
The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under his watch will address all issues that come its way “as amicably as possible in the overall interest” of the country.

Fayemi, who spoke moments …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2EvcLO9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top