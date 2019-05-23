The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under his watch will address all issues that come its way “as amicably as possible in the overall interest” of the country.
Fayemi, who spoke moments …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2EvcLO9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayemi, who spoke moments …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2EvcLO9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]