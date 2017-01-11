The Ekiti state government has ejected the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other Federal Ministries, Agencies and Departments occupying the Fayose Housing Estate, on Afao Road, Ado Ekiti to vacate the property. The agencies were given one year grace by the state government to either buy up the property or to look elsewhere for accommodation as the state can longer give out her property free of charge to anybody. Other agencies affected include- The Nigeria Prison Service, National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control, National Orientation Agency and National Board for Technical Education Board.