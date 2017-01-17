Two herdsmen Momodu Rebo (19) and Isiaka Idris (22), have been remanded in prison in Ekiti state for violating the state's anti grazing law. An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered they be put in prison allegedly destroying a farm land at Apoto Farm Settlement in Eporo, Emure Local Government Area on January 11. According to Police prosecutor Samson Osobu the men and others at large perpetrated the act, armed with guns and other weapons. They unlawfully allowed their cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches, but belonging to Akinwale Bisi, Agbelegbe Dare and Paul Salami, damaging their crops valued at N850,000, he said. Their plea was not taken as their counsel, Ademola Okeya, sought for a short date of adjournment pending advice from DPP office. Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused till the outcome of the advice from DPP, till January 27.